An update from the Ghana Health Service on Saturday, July 25, 2020, indicated that an additional 794 new COVID-19 infections have been recorded, pushing the country’s case count to 31,851.
The new cases are from samples that were taken from 13 June to 21 July 2020 but reported from the lab on July 22.
Meanwhile, 28,438 people have recovered/discharged.
The country’s number of active cases is now 3,252.
No new deaths have recorded making the death toll to remain at 161.
Critical and severe cases
Ghana Health Service in the latest update on the COVID-19 situation in Ghana notes that 25 persons are in severe conditions while eight others are in critical condition.
The Ghana Health Service further notes that four persons who have tested positive for the virus are on ventilators.
The total number of tests conducted so far is 369, 180 comprising 132, 2572 and 2313, 908tests conducted through routine surveillance and contact tracing respectively.
Total test positivity rate increased to 8.63 as compared to the 8.50 per the previous update.
Regional Breakdown
Greater Accra Region – 16,426
Ashanti Region – 7,646
Western Region – 2,492
Central Region – 1,333
Eastern Region – 1,214
Volta Region – 573
Bono East Region – 430
Bono Region – 426
Northern Region – 302
Western North Region – 298
Upper East Region – 282
Oti Region – 172
Ahafo Region – 116
Upper West Region – 75
Savannah Region – 57
North East Region – 9