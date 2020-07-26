An update from the Ghana Health Service on Saturday, July 25, 2020, indicated that an additional 794 new COVID-19 infections have been recorded, pushing the country’s case count to 31,851.

The new cases are from samples that were taken from 13 June to 21 July 2020 but reported from the lab on July 22.

Meanwhile, 28,438 people have recovered/discharged.

The country’s number of active cases is now 3,252.

No new deaths have recorded making the death toll to remain at 161.

Critical and severe cases

Ghana Health Service in the latest update on the COVID-19 situation in Ghana notes that 25 persons are in severe conditions while eight others are in critical condition.

The Ghana Health Service further notes that four persons who have tested positive for the virus are on ventilators.

The total number of tests conducted so far is 369, 180 comprising 132, 2572 and 2313, 908tests conducted through routine surveillance and contact tracing respectively.

Total test positivity rate increased to 8.63 as compared to the 8.50 per the previous update.

Regional Breakdown

Greater Accra Region – 16,426

Ashanti Region – 7,646

Western Region – 2,492

Central Region – 1,333

Eastern Region – 1,214

Volta Region – 573

Bono East Region – 430

Bono Region – 426

Northern Region – 302

Western North Region – 298

Upper East Region – 282

Oti Region – 172

Ahafo Region – 116

Upper West Region – 75

Savannah Region – 57