854 new cases have pushed the number of COVID-19 infections in Ghana to 22,822 as of Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

The latest update as announced by health officials put the number of active cases at 5,129.

This follows the recovery/discharge of 17, 564 persons who have been infected with the virus.

The number of deaths recorded in the country as of the above date remains at 129.

According to the GHS, 13, 673 of the total number of cases were discovered after enhanced contact tracing exercises while 9,149 were detected through general surveillance.

Currently, 24 and 8 of the active cases are in severe and critical conditions respectively.

The Greater Accra Region still tops the chart with 12,560 cases. Ashanti Region follows with a total of 4,824 with the Western Region clocking third with 2,045 cases. The Greater Accra and Ashanti regions have been declared the hotspots of the disease in Ghana.