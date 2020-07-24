694 new COVID-19 cases have pushed Ghana’s count to 30, 366.

Per the latest update on Friday, July 24, 2020, 26,687 persons have been discharged/recovered.

This leaves the country’s active cases at 3,526 while the deaths remain at 153.

Critical and severe cases

Ghana Health Service in the latest update on the COVID-19 situation in Ghana notes that 26 persons are in severe conditions while six others are in critical condition.

The Ghana Health Service further notes that four persons who have tested positive for the virus are on ventilators.

The total number of tests conducted so far is 361,542 comprising 132, 552 and 228,990 tests conducted through routine surveillance and contact tracing respectively.