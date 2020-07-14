The government has announced another evacuation flight for stranded Ghanaians in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

A notice from Ghana’s High Commission in London says an arrangement has been made with Emirates for the planned evacuation exercise scheduled for Friday, July 17, 2020.

“Per directives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of Ghana, further arrangements have been made with Emirates for stranded Ghanaians to be evacuated on a flight to depart Dubai at 9:30 hrs on Friday, 17th July 2020 arriving Accra at 13: 35hrs”, the statement said.

Individuals who want to join the flight have been asked to make the necessary reservations in Dubai subject to the full payment of the cost of hotel reservations.

Other measures

Interested persons who are willing to pay for the cost of travel should visit the website of Emirates for fares and further details.

Passengers are to carry the appropriate PPE, ie, face masks before boarding the flight.

All passengers are also to note that they will cover the cost of the mandatory 14-day quarantine with a possible extension to 21 days depending on the individual cases.

The cost of quarantine as indicated per night must be paid directly to a selected hotel before passengers are allowed to travel.

Eligible national and resident permit holders who are prepared to pay for their cost of travel to Ghana from Dubai must submit their details to the Ghana High Commission not later than close of day on 1st July 2020 for the flight on 2nd July and not later than noon on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

Evacuation of Ghanaians and conditions

Already a number of Ghanaians from countries like the UK and UAE have been brought back home after the returnees paid for hotel bills and their flight.