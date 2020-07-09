The National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi has blamed President Nana Akufo-Addo for the growing infections of COVID-19 among health workers in the country.

According to Mr. Gyamfi, the Akufo-Addo-led administration has made certain insensitive decisions thus putting the lives of the health personnel at risk.

“The high COVID-19 infections among Ghanaian health workers is a direct product of the insensitive decisions and poor leadership of Nana Akufo-Addo,” he tweeted on Thursday, July 9, 2020.

“My heart bleeds for our patriotic health workers who are sacrificing their lives to keep us safe. Let’s remember them in our prayers,” he added.

Find Mr. Gyamfi’s tweet below

779 health workers infected, nine dead, many others in isolation

The NDC Communication Officer made the claim following reports that a total of 779 health workers have so far been infected with COVID-19 since the outbreak of the disease in Ghana.

The number translate translates into six health sector workers getting infected each day since Ghana recorded its first two cases on March 12, 2020.

A joint statement issued by Health Sector Unions and Professional Associations said at least nine of their members have died from COVID-19.

“As at 30th June 2020, over seven hundred and seventy-nine (779) health workers had contracted the COVID- 19 virus in the line of duty with a total of nine (9) deaths have occurred so far. A large number of health workers are also currently in isolation awaiting their test results after having been exposed to the virus at their places of work.”

“The data gathered so far indicates that; 190 members of the GMA (Doctors) have contracted the virus with 4 unfortunate deaths. 410 members of the GRNMA and its Allied Associations (Nurses and Midwives) have contracted the virus with 1 unfortunate death. 156 members of the HSWU have contracted the virus with 3 unfortunate deaths. 23 members of the GHOSPA have contracted the virus with 1 unfortunate death,” the statement noted.

Health workers call for increase testing

The health workers in their statement urged the government to expand its testing program throughout the country and make available test kits to prevent delays in obtaining test results.

They also said “all health facilities must mandatorily create holding bays to detain all patients who are suspected to have contracted COVID-19” warning that Ghana would be treading on dangerous grounds if it fails to urgently act in this regard.

