More Ghanaians are scheduled to return to the country via scheduled flights, as part of the government’s efforts to evacuate stranded citizens in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement issued by the Ghana High Commission in London said the government is working with KLM to evacuate Ghanaians home on Monday, July 27, 2020.

“Kindly refer to the High Commission’s earlier communications on the evacuation exercises and note that per directives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of Ghana, arrangements have been made with KLM for stranded Ghanaians to be evacuated to Accra from Amsterdam at 10.00 am on Monday 27th July 2020 at a cost to be confirmed by KLM.”

“It should be noted that persons who wish to take advantage of the flight are to make reservations to enable them to arrive in Amsterdam to board the flight to Accra at the scheduled date and time.”

The statement indicated that persons who wish to take advantage of the offer to return home should have paid for their hotel reservations where they will be quarantined for the required number of days due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It should be noted that the affected persons must have paid for the cost of hotel reservations directly to any of the 45 hotels attached prior to departure.”

It added: “Passengers are to carry the appropriate PPE i.e. face masks before boarding the flight; all passengers also to note that they will cover the cost of mandatory 14-day quarantine with a possible extension to 21 days depending on individual’s case. The cost of quarantine as indicated below per night must be paid directly to a selected hotel before passengers are allowed to travel”.

The statement further indicated that: “Eligible nationals and Resident Permit holders who are prepared to pay for their cost of travel to Ghana from Amsterdam must submit their details specified below to the Ghana High Commission as follows: – name, passport number, telephone, not later than noon on Saturday 25th July 2020.”