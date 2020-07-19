The deputy CEO for Masloc, Hajia Abibata Saani Mahama, who was the main contender to the parliamentary candidate for Yendi, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama in the just-ended New Patriotic Party primaries has donated a pickup to the youth wing of the New Patriotic Party in the Yendi constituency.

The donation is a gesture to support the party in the campaign in the lead up to the 2020 elections.

At a short ceremony to donate the pickup, Hajia Abibata Saani noted that though she lost during the primaries, the victory of the party in the constituency still needs the active involvement of the former aspirants.

“As you all know, we went for election and in any election, we expect one winner. Fortunately, my brother won and it doesn’t mean that once I did not win, I should just sit aloof. So this morning I made it a point to come and tell the party what my intentions are so far as election 2020 is concerned.”

“The election is going to be won by our active involvement. So for now what I have for the party is to give a pickup to the youth wing for them to campaign for election 2020 because you all know that we have done so much as a party and our gains should not go waste for that matter. In the Yendi constituency, we had to increase the votes and we need to all come on board to support for victory for the constituency.”

She has also taken the responsibility of the driver and the vehicle for the period.

“I am going to take the responsibility of taking care of the driver and the maintenance of the car.”

On his part, the candidate-elect, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, thanked Hajia for the good gesture and says it is a sign that the party is united.

“Our sister has come this morning with a very good surprise for us and this tells us that we should not take politics as a do or die affair. Both of us were the close contenders and today we are sending a signal to our opponents to let them know that we are mature people, united people irrespective of our political interest. She is here to give us a brand new pickup and that is a sense of good leadership.”