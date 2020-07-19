The National Lottery Authority (NLA) is warning the general public to avoid getting involved with lotto fraudsters who are using various platforms and communication strategies to exploit unsuspecting Ghanaians.

According to the Authority, the fraudsters and social media miscreants “have defrauded a lot of unsuspecting people through several Facebook accounts/pages, WhatsApp platforms and other social media handles they have created using the name and logo of NLA in different formats”.

The Authority is, therefore, asking Ghanaians to be careful in dealings with lotto operators.

Among other things, the NLA has urged Ghanaians “to be more vigilant, avoid greed and discontinue patronizing the services of the lotto fraudsters and social media miscreants”.

The Authority further disassociates itself from “any losses incurred by unsuspecting people” who are duped by these fraudsters.

Read the full statement below:

NLA Cautions Public Against Lotto Fraudsters

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) would like to caution the general public, media and the staking public not to fall victim to the operations and activities of lotto fraudsters who are using different platforms and communication strategies to dupe unsuspecting Ghanaians.

The lotto fraudsters and social media miscreants have defrauded a lot of unsuspecting people through several Facebook accounts/pages, WhatsApp platforms and other social media handles they have created using the Name and Logo of National Lottery Authority (NLA) in different formats.

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) shall NOT be responsible for any losses incurred by unsuspecting people who are defrauded by these lotto fraudsters and social media miscreants.

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) would like to urge the public to be more vigilant, avoid greed and discontinue patronizing the services of the lotto fraudsters and social media miscreants.

However, the Official shortcodes and Digital/Online Platforms of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) are as follows:

1. *959#, Official Short Code for 5/90 original lotto game

2. 590 games mobile app.

3. www. 590mobile. com.gh

4. Lucky 3 with the official short code, *987#

4. Daywa with the Official short code *446#

5. Super 6 game, available on the Android Point of Sale Terminals.

6. *787# shortcode known as “Wotiriye”

Continue to play your favourite 5/90 original lotto via *959#, 590 Games mobile app or visit www. 590mobile. com.gh

Issued by: Public Relations Unit of NLA