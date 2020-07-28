The Pan African Writers’ Association (PAWA) has appointed Nigeria’s Dr. Wale Okediran as General Secretary.

“The Interim President of PAWA and Chairman of the PAWA Council, Emeritus Professor Femi Osofisan on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, announced the appointment of Dr. Wale Okediran of Nigeria as the Secretary-General of PAWA,” a statement from the Association declared.

It added, “Dr. Okediran succeeds Professor Atukwei Okai, the founding Secretary-General of PAWA who passed away on July 13, 2018.”

About Dr. Wale Okediran

Dr. Okediran holds a BSc (Hons), MB, ChB, from the University of Ife, now Obafemi Awolowo University.

He served as a Member of the Federal House of representatives from 2003 to 2007, contributing to advocacy, regional dialogue and policy development.

Dr. Okediran has published 14 novels, many of which are on the reading lists of a number of Nigerian universities.

He also established in 2010, together with a few friends, the first Writers Residency in Nigeria; the Ebedi International Writers Residency in Iseyin, Oyo State.

He is a Fellow of the General Medical Practitioners of Nigeria and the Public Health Physicians of Nigeria, and a Member of the Association of Nigerian Authors.

Dr. Wale is currently the Deputy Secretary-General for the Union of Writers from Africa, Asia and Latin America.