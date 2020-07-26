The President, Nana Akufo-Addo has announced that tourist sites across the country will now be allowed to open as the country gradually eases COVID-19 restrictions.

President Akufo-Addo made this known when he addressed the country on Sunday, July 26, 2020, on the management of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

He said the tourism destinations, open-air drinking spots can open with enhanced hygiene protocols being enforced while places such as pubs, nightclubs and cinemas must remain closed.

“In consultation with the Ghana Tourism Authority and the health experts, I’m announcing the reopening of our nation’s tourist sites and attractions so they can begin to receive visitors. Open-air drinking spots can now function. The management of these facilities are thus to enforce enhanced hygiene and social distancing protocol,” he said.

“Beaches, pubs, cinemas and nightclubs, however, remain closed until further notice,” the president added.

At the time of the address, Ghana had confirmed 32,437 positive cases with 28,927 clinical recoveries and 3,349.