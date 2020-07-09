The New Abirem Police is currently investigating a murder in which a man was killed during a fight over GHS10.

The case involves one Kofi Frederick, who is suspected to have stabbed the victim, Kwabena Asante Alex, to death after the misunderstanding at Oseikrom near Amenam in the New Abirem District of the Eastern Region on July 7.

The two who are believed to be illegal small scale miners.

The suspect, after stabbing the deceased jumped on his motorbike and attempted to run away.

But he was chased and apprehended by other miners around who pounced on him and nearly lynched him but for the swift intervention of the Unit Committee Members in Amenam Community.

He was then sent to the Police Station where he was arrested and issued a medical form to seek healthcare at New Abirem Government Hospital where he was treated and discharged.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the New Abirem government hospital for autopsy.

The Deputy Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Francis Gormado, who confirmed the arrest of the suspect to Citi News, says he will soon be put before the court.

“The deceased person, that is Alex Kwabena Asante, and the suspect, Kofi Frederick, are close relatives and hail from the same town. On the day of the unfortunate incident, the suspect and the deceased were sharing money when a misunderstanding ensued over GHS10 and in the process, the suspect out of anger stabbed the deceased in his lower abdomen and took to his heels leaving the deceased in a pool of blood.”

“The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the New Abirem government hospital for preservation and autopsy. The suspect has been slapped with a murder charge contrary to section 46 of the Criminal Offences Act,” he narrated.