The Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, says trotros, among others, operating at full capacity poses a lesser risk for people during the COVID-19 pandemic than in religious gatherings with eased restrictions.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah admitted that this dynamic was “a thorny issue.”

But he explained that the new directives were informed by expert advice.

“The advice that has come from the health persons is that, the kind of risk levels because of the shouting and the very exuberant activities [in churces] is higher than it is in the transport systems if indeed everybody is just wearing a mask and staying put and is observing all of the other protocols. There’s a difference between the two.”

The cap on the number of people permitted to attend services in churches or mosques has been lifted by the government.

But the churches are to ensure social distance among congregants of at least one metre.

There will however be no social distancing in public transport regardless of the distance of the journey.

Road transport operators had initially limited their passenger intake to ensure social distancing.

Despite the changes, the wearing of face masks in vehicles and aircraft, and the maintenance of enhanced hygiene protocols, remains mandatory for transport operators.

The President, however, extended the duration for hosting religious activities from one hour to two hours in addition to lifting the cap on the number of persons.