The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti Region is accusing the Electoral Commission (EC) of deliberately falsifying figures in the ongoing voters’ registration exercise in the Ashanti region to allegedly favour the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The party says the Commission has 48 hours to rectify and declare what it believes is the actual numbers registered for the new electoral roll in the region.

The Ashanti Regional Secretary of the NDC, Kwame Zu who made the call during a press conference in Kumasi on Tuesday said there were a number of irregularities that had characterised the registration exercise in some parts of the region and such developments must be critically looked at.

He asserted that the irregularities were deliberately orchestrated by the EC to favour the incumbent government.

“We believe that these acts are deliberate, carefully calculated and well-designed attempts to pad figures in the Ashanti Region. We have drawn the attention of the EC to the development and their district officers have confirmed our figures to be right. The regional leadership of the EC has also admitted that the figures are added but as usual, they claim the figures were entered in error. We are giving the EC 48 hours to as a matter of urgency publish the right figures for the first batch of the first phase of the registration exercise to safeguard the integrity of the new voters’ roll. We also serve notice that if the intention of the EC is to test our vigilance, then they are in for a marathon because we are monitoring them closely, from all angles and from all ranges and they cannot beat us to this game, we understand this game better.”

Kwame Zu said some of the areas they had recorded discrepancies are, Offinso North constituency and Afigya Sekyere East constituency where he alleged that the actual number of registrants had been doubled or tripled in the EC’s national tally.

“Also in the Juaben constituency, the EC has registered 5,802 applicants in the first batch of the first phase, but as usual, Madam Jean Mensa has decided to publish 11,574 registrants…In the Afigya Kwabeng North constituency, the Electoral Commission (EC) has registered 5,268 applicants but as predictable, madam Jean Mensa and her EC have decided to publish 10,419 registrants,” he indicated.