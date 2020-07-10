The Director of Elections for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Elvis Afriyie Ankrah has accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of manipulating collated figures from the ongoing voters’ registration exercise.

Afriyie Ankrah alleged that the EC keeps increasing figures recorded from some regions.

“It is obvious that whereas the Jean Mensah-Bossman Asare-led EC is clandestinely ballooning figures emanating from a particular region, they are surreptitiously reducing those from the strongholds of the NDC.”

Citing examples, Afriyie Ankrah at a press conference said the EC claimed that 26,886 persons had so far registered in the Offinso North Constituency, as opposed to the actual registration figure of 7,869.

He said the EC’s claim that 14,263 persons had so far registered in Afigya Sekyere East was also false.

“The EC diabolically reported 14,263 instead of the actual registration of 8,975 which was an addition of 5,288 registrants to those who actually registered.”

‘Illegal Registration’

Afriyie Ankrah also held that the EC’s decision to register Senior High School (SHS) students in schools without registration centre is illegal.

He said the EC will be breaching the law if it fails to “gazette a designated polling centre for 21 days” before registering students.

“As we have demonstrated thus far, the NDC ordinarily supports the idea of inclusivity in principle and would always welcome any move to enrol all eligible potential voters unto the register. However, we reiterate our position that the EC must at all times operate within its own laws.”

The EC has currently deployed registration officials to various Senior High Schools across the country to capture eligible voters onto the new electoral roll and also issue them their ID cards.

