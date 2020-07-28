The Electoral Commission (EC) says the mop-up exercise for the mass voter registration exercise will only be conducted on a needs basis.

The commission’s Chairperson, Jean Mensa, told journalists on Monday that it will not undertake a blanket mop-up exercise.

“The mop exercise will be held in selected areas based on information from our offices as to the number of applicants who still have not presented themselves for registration.

“Our officers on the field have informed us of the dwindling numbers at some registration sites. Therefore the commission may not undertake a blanket mop-up exercise at all registration centres,” she explained.

The mass registration is currently in its penultimate phase after four weeks.

So far, 11.6 million voters have been registered with the Greater Accra Region recording the highest registrations.

Figures from the EC show that the Greater Accra Region has had 2,615,925 registrants while the Ashanti Region and Eastern Region followed with 2,089,923 and 1,084,734 persons respectively.

It had set a target of 15 million people.

New filing process

Meanwhile, the Commission has also announced new filing processes for prospective Presidential Candidates going into the December general polls.

In responding to the COVID-19 threat, the Commission says it will resort to an online process for picking forms.

“Candidates no longer have to come to the commission to pick up their nomination forms before filing. They simply have to visit our website and download the various forms.”

“They simply have to visit our website and download the various forms. This will help lighten the burden that candidates have to go through when filing their nominations,” Jean Mensa explained.