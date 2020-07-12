The Electoral Commission (EC) will make up for the time lost at some centres where registration delayed due to network problems.

Some registration centres in the country experienced technical problems as a result of a bad network.

Registration could therefore not start at the stipulated time of 7:00 pm as spelt out by the Commission for the commencement of the exercise.

The EC said “details of the extension for the affected registration centres will be communicated in due course.”

The third phase of the registration started on Sunday, July 12, 2020 and will end on July 17, 2020.

Below is a statement from the EC

Once again, the Commission wishes to appeal to Ghanaians to follow and observe all the safety protocols spelt out at the various Registration Centres.

The Commission urges all stakeholders to cooperate with it to make the ongoing Registration Exercise a success.

