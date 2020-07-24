The Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Samuel Kofi Dzamesi, has called on constituents in the Ketu North in the Volta Region to look favourably upon him in the upcoming election.

The one time Volta Regional Minister has been credited for many developmental activities in Dzodze and its surrounding communities which, according to him, should convince the people to vote him into Parliament.

“Are we not happy about this classroom Block? Do you not want more? Then you should elect me as your MP so I bring more development,” Mr. Dzamesi said to residents of Agodeke, where he commissioned a three-unit classroom block with an office and other ancillary facilities.

Mr. Dzamesi, who is contesting for the fifth time, also cut the sod for the construction of a 20 seater WC toilet facility at Tadzewu and the construction of 10 mechanized boreholes in at Torkpo as well as another 20 seater WC toilet system at Afife all in the Ketu North Constituency.

Some residents who spoke to Citi News in Agordeke where the 3 unit classroom block was commissioned said the building came to them as a great relief as the dilapidated structure in which the children used to go to school posed many dangers to them.

“I am happy. You see I am pregnant and my child would learn under those sheds. You know it is really dangerous for children to learn in those made shift structures. The alternative would have been for these young children to walk all the way to Kporkuve (which is about a mile away),” one of the women told Citi News.

It is the hope of Mr. Dzamesi that such gratitude will translate into votes for him in the 2020 general elections.