The third edition of the Elevation Conference has been held on the theme ‘Thriving in Tough Times’.

The conference, a Christian event aimed at bringing together young, corporate, political and people in entrepreneurship, for inspiration and networking, was broadcast on 25th June, 2020 via Facebook, YouTube and SBN TV.

The event is a platform that builds a bridge across denominations; to inspire and empower young people as they brace themselves for the next steps in life.

Preaching the Word of God, Rev. Evans Kyere – Mensah, Founder and Senior Pastor of Goodhope Chapel and President of Elevation conference said “It is possible to thrive in difficult times if you are committed to a godly mindset, godly values and a godly vision.”

He added that people should not allow tough times to push them into compromising on their values, or give up on the dream they have desired for so long.

Rev. Kyere – Mensah also explained that people’s faith in God should be exhibited in these tough times of COVID – 19.

“COVID19 cannot destroy your business, your political ambitions, your family life, if you’re committed to God and have a relationship with the Holy Spirit. Don’t give up, don’t derail, don’t move away from God,” he added.

This year, Elevation Conference had a panel discussion on ‘The Christian and Politics’.

The session, facilitated by Bishop Fosu Frimpong discussed the essence of encouraging Christians to get involved in partisan politics in order to sanitize our politics. The panel also encouraged Ghanaians to be safety conscious as they get ready for the national elections.

Rev. Kyere – Mensah believes that “If we can feel inspired by God’s Grace and our faith in Him, we can live the blessed life that we desire and be elevated beyond the limitations we see.

Rev. Emmitt Jim Konadu and Rev. Oteng ministered in song at the conference.

The Elevation Conference, 2020 was broadcast to over 3,000 people all over the world.