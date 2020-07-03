The Electoral Commission (EC) has assured the general public that all prospective applicants will get the chance to register and vote in the upcoming 2020 presidential and parliamentary election.

“The Commission would like to assure the general public that anyone who wants to register and vote during the 7th December 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections and beyond will get the chance to register,” the commission said in a statement.

The Commission also added that its registration officers will be at all registration and polling centres and thus urged the eligible applicants to wait for its officers to their registration centres and register there.

“This means that all eligible applicants should wait for the registration teams to get to their registration centre/polling stations before attempting to register.”

It, however, urged all applicants to conduct themselves well by observing all the safety protocols established.

The Commission issued the statement on the back of the mad rush for the voter ID cards leading to long queues and disregard for COVID-19 protocols at the various registration centres.

Below is the full press statement from the EC

