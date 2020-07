In this edition of Eyewitness News Umaru Sanda Amadu and Minna, Dablu come your way with all the big news stories

In the bulletin;

There was a story on two persons who were arrested for alleged illegal voter registration in Tamale

Also in the bulletin, GBC staff vowed to resist attempts by Government to reduce their channels from 6 to 3

EC to conduct mop-up registration in SHSs without centres on Saturday

Airport Company MD slams workers’ protest over the proposed partnership.