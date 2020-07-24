In this edition of Eyewitness News with Umaru Sanda Amadu and Hawa Iddrisu;

The lead story was the Police interrogation of Special Initiatives and Development Minister, Hawa Koomson over the shooting incident in the Awutu East constituency.

In a related development, there was a story on the Police retrieving Hawa Koomson’s gun used at the registration centre.

-Airbus bribery scandal: Amidu asks government to offer Adam Mahama chance to return to Ghana

-GBC workers demand total cancellation of plans to reduce TV channels

– Salaga: Police yet to make arrest 24 hours after the lynching of a 90-year-old woman

– There were also stories as the NDC marked the 8th year of the passing of Former President John Evans Attah Mills.

