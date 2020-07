In this edition of the bulletin:

The Auditor-General Daniel Domelevo has described the President’s directive on his accumulated leave as unconstitutional.

The NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has been calling for the prosecution of Tema West MP, Carlos Ahenkorah.

On the destabilisation plot, accused persons in the case have all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

There is also the latest updates in the country’s COVID-19 fight.