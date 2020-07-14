In this edition of Eyewitness News, Umaru Sanda Amadu and Minna Dablu bring you top stories including:

– National Council of PTAs asking government to allow students to go home over COVID-19 outbreak in schools

– Latest on Corruption Watch’s exposé on vote-buying in NPP’s parliamentary primaries

– NDC slams Akufo-Addo’s handling of Ghana’s COVID-19 situation

On the Point Blank segment, Umaru Sanda Amadu interviewed Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah, Chairman of Parliament’s Finance Committee on tax waiver for mathematical sets for WASSCE students