In this edition of Eyewitness News Umaru Sanda Amadu and Zoe Abu Baidoo Addo;

– There was a breaking story in the Bono Region where a 28-year-old man was stabbed to death at Banda

– There was also a story of the growing rate of COVID-19 infections in Schools, after a positive COVID-19 case was confirmed in the Oti Region

– Some aspirants in the just ended NPP parliamentary primaries who were indicted in the CDD Ghana corruption watch expose have been reacting to the allegations made against them on vote buying.

– Supreme Court adjourns Ofosu Ampofo’s ‘leaked tape’ case indefinitely

-Government announces July 17 flight for stranded Ghanaians in Dubai

On the point blank segment, Umaru Sanda Amadu interviewed the Acting Director General of the National Information Technology Agency (NITA)