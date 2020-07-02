In this edition of Eyewitness News;

There was a story on the first Deputy Speaker demanding a probe into how absentee MPs got names in the attendance book

President Nana Akufo-Addo, Vice-President Bawumia and the New Patriotic Party mourns ‘patriot’ Sir John, who died after contracting COVID-19.

There was also a story of a Togolese who was arrested in the Upper East for allegedly attempting to register for voters’ ID.

Deputy Trade Minister, Carlos Ahenkorah clarified his COVID-19 status in the bulletin.

There was the latest on Ghana’s COVID-19 case count: 496 new cases push Ghana’s COVID-19 case count to 18,630.

There was also more information of the Metro Mass staff planned sit-down strike tomorrow over unpaid salaries.