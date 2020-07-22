In this edition of Eyewitness News with Umaru Sanda Amadu and Hawa Iddrisu.

– The opposition National Democratic Congress has called for the dismissal, and prosecution of ‘gangster’ Hawa Koomson

– Don’t go to registration centres to ‘resolve issues’ – EC warns politicians

– The Christian Council have also condemned Hawa Koomson’s firing of gunshots at the voter registration exercise in the Ayawaso East constituency.

– 22 Ghanaians on US deportation list – Ayorkor Botchwey

– There was a story, on President Nana Addo’s visit to Mali over a political crisis in the area.

The NDC’s George Opare Addo was interviewed on the point blank segment.