In this edition of Eyewitness News with Umaru Sanda Amadu and Hawa Iddrisu.
– The opposition National Democratic Congress has called for the dismissal, and prosecution of ‘gangster’ Hawa Koomson
– Don’t go to registration centres to ‘resolve issues’ – EC warns politicians
– The Christian Council have also condemned Hawa Koomson’s firing of gunshots at the voter registration exercise in the Ayawaso East constituency.
– 22 Ghanaians on US deportation list – Ayorkor Botchwey
– There was a story, on President Nana Addo’s visit to Mali over a political crisis in the area.
The NDC’s George Opare Addo was interviewed on the point blank segment.