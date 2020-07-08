Employees of the Finance Ministry will be working from home after they were tested for COVID-19.

Their test results are yet to be made known to them.

In the meantime, an internal memo indicated that staff who test positive for the virus will be informed “and will receive the necessary care from appropriate health authorities designated by the Minister of Health.”

“In view of the preparations towards the mid-year review of the budget, a core team of staff will work from approved location to complete the Mid-Year Review,” the memo also noted.

COVID-19 threat at workplaces

The reports and threats of workplace infections are on the rise as Ghana’s COVID-19 count hit 21,968.

The government has noted workplaces as contributing to recent surges in COVID-19 cases.

The workplace cases compelled the government to outline safety measures to guide institutions in tackling the spread of the virus at their premises.

The Ghana Cocoa Board was the latest firm to be hit by significant COVID-19 infections leading to the closure of its Accra offices temporarily.

The Tema office of the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) is also on alert after one of its workers tested positive for the virus.

The Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST) also closed down its head office at Dzorwulu after 46 employees tested positive for the virus.

The most extreme incident of workplace infections occurred at a fish-processing factory in Tema.

One worker is believed to have infected 533 other workers at the facility, contributing to the surge in cases in those areas.

The spread at the factory garnered international attention as it was the largest number of confirmed cases within a single organisation in Ghana.