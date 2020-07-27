The First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has sent a delegation to commiserate with and present some items to the family of Madam Akua Denteh, an elderly woman who was tragically lynched at Kafaba in the Savannah Region of Ghana.

“The lynching of 90-year-old Madam Akua Denteh is simply abhorrent. It is tragic that in this day and age, Ghanaians especially women continue to suffer such barbaric and human rights violations that undermine our quest for gender equality,” the First Lady lamented.

The First Lady expressed her appreciation for the many statements of condemnation, saying “I am encouraged by the various statements of condemnation by many well-meaning Ghanaians and groups. While the statements are commendable, we must take all necessary steps to bring justice to the family and completely abolish all such negative, abusive and violent practices against women in particular.”

“I will continue to work with interest groups to empower women and girls in various ways, including education and skills acquisition, as a means of insulating them from such barbaric practices,” she added.

The family of Madam Denteh expressed their appreciation to the First Lady and thanked the many Ghanaians who have expressed their sympathy and support for the family.