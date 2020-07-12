The Comptroller-General of the Ghana Immigration Service, Kwame Asuah Takyi has interdicted five immigration officers at the Aflao Sector Command for allegedly facilitating the illegal entry of foreign nationals into the country through unapproved routes.

The officers are Assistant Inspector Isaac Ahiafor Agbeyenyega, Assistant Inspector Sarah Adubea and Immigration Control Officer (ICO), Juliana Anning.

The rest are ICO Jennifer Owusu Ansah and Recruit Officer (R.O) Joyce Nketia.

The foreign nationals numbering seven were intercepted at pillar ‘4B’ at Aflao by the patrol team of the Command and upon interrogation disclosed that they were assisted by the Immigration Officers after paying monies ranging from 3,000 CFA to 5,000 CFA.

An identification parade was then conducted for Immigration Officers at the Command and the foreign nationals identified these officers in question.

The Immigration Service said the officials’ “unprofessional conduct is in breach of the Immigration Service Regulations and constitute an offence under section 52(1) (a) of the Immigration Act, 2000.”

An investigation into the matter has commenced.

There have been a series of illegal entries into the country since the closure of the country’s borders.

The Ghana Immigration Service had earlier indicated that over 200 illegal immigrants had been arrested since the closure of the borders.

Attempts by foreign nationals to enter the country illegally also increased when the voters’ registration exercise started.

