A form 2 Gold Track student of the Oyoko Methodist Senior High School (OMESS) has passed away after reporting sick on her last day of the just-ended term.

The Gold track students, who joined the final years to school amidst the coronavirus pandemic, as directed by the President ended their end of term examinations yesterday, Thursday and were expected to return home today, Friday.

A statement from the Ghana Education Service (GES) however states that the girl [name withheld], “after writing the last paper of the semester exams on Thursday, 30th July 2020, reported sick to the school nurse”.

According to the statement, the General Arts 5 student, who was then rushed to the St. Joseph Hospital passed away upon arrival at the emergency ward.

The GES says the cause of death is yet to be ascertained.

“Management of GES is waiting for the hospital authorities for the cause of death. Further details on the cause of death will be provided as soon as the report is received from the hospital,” the statement added.

The GES further sent its commiserations to the bereaved family.

Other SHS students die

A few days ago, a final year student of the Methodist Girls Senior High School at Mamfe passed away.

The deceased [name withheld] was initially admitted at the Tetteh Quarshie Hospital at Mampong but was later referred to the Koforidua Regional Hospital when her condition got worse after her friends reported she wasn’t well.

She passed away at the Koforidua Regional Hospital on Friday, July 17, 2020.

The cause of her death was also not disclosed.

Still, in the month of July, a student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Senior High School (KNUST SHS) kicked the bucket, an incident which led to a demonstration on the campus.

According to the students, their deceased mate, who had an ulcer and was ill was not attended to adequately by the school authorities.

They believed the authorities feared he had contracted the novel coronavirus and as a result, did not attend to him for hours leading to his death.

The students then started demonstrating to register their displeasure with the school authorities.