Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II has condemned the lynching of 90-year-old Akua Denteh at Kafaba, a town in the Savannah Region.

King Teiko Tsuru II has also called for expedited justice for the nonagenarian, who was lynched following claims she was a witch.

“I join the many horrified Ghanaians to condemn this act of intolerance and call for justice and appropriate sanctions against all the perpetrators of this inhuman act. I do hope that this heart-breaking act will never be repeated in any part of this peace-loving country of ours,” he said in a statement.

The King of Accra also called on the government to “close down all witch camps” established in parts of the country.

“I further call on the Government, traditional and religious leaders, civil society organizations and everyone born of a woman, to use this unfortunate incident as an eye-opener and work jointly towards ending all forms of inhumane and obnoxious practices against girls and women, as well as all forms of Gender-based violence in this Country,” Ga Mantse added in his statement.

He also extended his condolences to the family of Akua Denteh.

The lynching incident has been condemned by many Ghanaians and civil society organisations who have called on the police to bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to book.

Arrests made so far

Police have so far arrested five suspects believed to have taken part in the lynching of Akua Denteh.

The arrests were made by a special team of police personnel dispatched from Accra.

The five are expected to be arraigned within the week.

The Savannah Regional Police Command had earlier arrested the Chief of Kafaba, Zackaria Yahaya, over the incident.

Read King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II full statement below:

KING TACKIE TEIKO TSURU II, DEMANDS JUSTICE FOR AKUA DENTEH

King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, the Ga Mantse, has noted with grave concern the brutal torture and murder of Madam Akua Denteh, a 90-year-old mother and grandmother.

In a video that has gone viral, this 90-year-old woman of Madam Akua Denteh was seen being publicly and brutally flogged by other women, on the unfounded allegation that she is a witch. I join the many horrified Ghanaians to condemn this act of intolerance and call for justice and appropriate sanctions against all the perpetrators of this inhuman act. I do hope that this heart-breaking act will never be repeated in any part of this peace loving country of ours.

Ghana has moved on in its democratic dispensation. Laws have been passed and International conventions on human and women’s rights have been signed. These must be enforced to the letter, to bring positive changes to our traditional, customary, as well as religious practices, not only for girls and women but also for our boys and men. I recognize that it is the women who have always been in the forefront in the fight, and continue to fight for the betterment of us all. They have played pivotal roles in the organization and maintenance of our homes and communities. They are to be worshipped and protected and not brutalized, murdered and branded as witches.

I call on the Government to close down all witch camps. I also call on the security agencies to expedite efforts to arrest all the perpetrators speedily and bring them before the courts to face trial. Justice must be done and fast as a deterrent to those who are carrying on similar brutal acts against girls and women. I know they can.

I further call on the Government, traditional and religious leaders, civil society organizations and everyone born of a woman, to use this unfortunate incident as an eye opener and work jointly towards ending all forms of inhuman and obnoxious practices against girls and women, as well as all forms of Gender-based violence in this Country.

As it was in the times of My Great, Great, Grandfather King Tackie Tawiah I, I will condemn in no uncertain terms, and speak out against acts that are de-humanizing and ensure that the path to our future, is embedded in fundamental Human Rights for all

Finally, I will like to take this opportunity to extend my deepest and heartfelt condolences to the children and family of the Late Madam Akua Denteh and to all the women of Ghana. May her soul rest in peace.

And to Our Muslim Brothers And Sisters, Happy Eid al-Adha (Feast of Sacrifice).

“May the divine blessings of Allah bring you hope, faith and joy on this occasion of Eid al-Adha . Let’s together ensure that the Safety Protocols On the Covid 19 Are Adhered To.

#Womenslivesmatter#.

King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II