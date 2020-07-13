Management of the Ghana Education Service (GES) has expressed gratitude to stakeholders for successfully organising voter registration exercise in the various second cycle institutions.

The Electoral Commission (EC) organised the exercise at the premises of the Senior High Schools as well as Technical and Vocational Education and Training institutes nationwide on Friday and Saturday, July 10 and 11 respectively.

The two-day special exercise was targeted at final year students and those in form-two gold track who were 18 years or more but could not join the mainstream exercise because they were in school.

In a press statement signed by the Head of Public Relations Unit of the Service, Cassandra Twum, the GES expressed gratitude to its staff and that of the EC for their contribution to the exercise.

“The Director-General and Management of Ghana Education Service (GES), wish to express sincere appreciation to Directors of Education, Heads of Schools, Staff and Students, Electoral Commission Officials as well as political party officials and observer groups for the successful organization of the two-days, Friday 10th and Saturday 11th July 2020, voter registration of eligible students on our SHS/TVETs school campuses.”

The statement also indicated that additional days will be announced to ensure that all eligible students who could not take advantage of the first opportunity are registered.

The statement further urged all schools, EC officials and political party representatives to comply strictly with all COVID-19 protocols to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Minority kicks against registration in SHSs, heads to court

The Minority in Parliament had earlier described the move by the Electoral Commission to extend the ongoing voters’ registration exercise to Senior High Schools as illegal.

According to the Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, the move by the EC was in breach of C.I. 91.

Subsequently, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) sued the Electoral Commission (EC) over the decision.

The NDC insisted that the Senior High Schools were not gazetted registration centres for the exercise hence could not be used.

The NDC filed the suit at the High Court (General Jurisdiction) on Friday, July 10, 2020, listing four reliefs, along with orders the court shall deem fit, as well as punitive costs.

