Eight more persons have died from COVID-19 in Ghana raising the country’s death toll to 161.

No details were provided on the nature of the deaths in the Ghana Health Service’s latest update.

The total case count has risen to 31,057 after 691 new infections.

These are samples that were taken from June 17 to July 20, 2020, but reported from the lab on July 21.

Also, 27,801 people have been discharged or recovered following treatment.

The country’s number of active cases is now 3,095.

Critical and severe cases

Ghana Health Service in the latest update on the COVID-19 situation in Ghana notes that 23 persons are in severe conditions while five others are in critical condition.

The Ghana Health Service further notes that three persons who have tested positive for the virus are on ventilators.

The total number of tests conducted so far is 365, 281 comprising 133, 852 and 231,429 tests conducted through routine surveillance and contact tracing respectively.

Total test positivity rate increased to 8.50 as compared to the 8.40 per the previous update.

The Upper East Region remains the only region with no active case.

The Upper West Region added a case after a brief period without any infections.

The Greater Accra Region still tops the COVID-19 chart with 16,068 cases, however, the region currently has 1,722 active cases.

The Ashanti Region has a total of 7,267 cases followed by Western Region and Central regions with 2,467 and 1,328 cases respectively.

Regional Breakdown

Greater Accra Region – 16,068

Ashanti Region – 7,267

Western Region – 2,467

Central Region – 1,328

Eastern Region – 1,214

Volta Region – 568

Bono Region – 421

Bono East Region – 413

Northern Region – 302

Western North Region – 298

Upper East Region – 282

Oti Region – 172

Ahafo Region – 116

Upper West Region – 75

Savannah Region – 57

North East Region – 9