Ghana’s COVID-19 case count has increased by 264 cases, leaving the total as at Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 25,252.

While the number of deaths remains at 139, the number of people who have recovered are now 21,391.

The number of active cases is 3,716.

According to the Ghana Health Service, the Greater Accra Region recorded the most number of new cases.

The new cases were confirmed in 26 districts in six regions.

The top regions leading the country’s case count are;

Greater Accra – 13,869

Ashanti Region – 5,277

Western region – 2,189

Central reigon – 1,110

According to Dr. Badu Sarkodie, the Director of Public Health for Ghana Health Service, coastal and middle belt continue to be hotspots of COVID-1 in the country.