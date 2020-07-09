Ghana’s COVID-19 case count has risen to 23,463 after 641 new infections.

These new cases were recorded in 52 districts across eight regions.

Over 1,400 new cases have been recorded in the last two updates from the Ghana Health Service.

The number of discharged persons after treatment has also gone up to 18,622 with 4,717 active cases remaining.

Of the confirmed cases of the virus, 9,403 were detected thought routine surveillance whilst the other 14,060 were detected from contact tracing.

Three hundred and twenty-two thousand, nine hundred and ten tests have been conducted with a majority being conducted via contact tracing.

The Greater Accra Region accounted for 388 of the new cases which are in 16 out of 29 districts.

According to the service, the majority of the cases in the Greater Accra Region are from Korle Klottey, La Dadekotopon, the Accra Metro, Ayawaso West, Ledzokuku and Tema, which have been previously identified as hotspots.

The Ashanti Region had 148 new cases from 18 out of 43 districts.