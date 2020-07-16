The Ghana Health Service says Ghana’s COVID-19 figures are trending in the right direction.

The service’s Director-General, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, explained that progress made will become clearer after the backlog of samples is cleared by next week.

At a press conference on Thursday, July 16, he said the information available to the Service suggests that the seven-day moving average of recorded cases was reducing.

The average has dropped to below 500 after hovering at over 600 in June.

Dr. Kuma-Aboagye was speaking after Ghana’s case count rose to 26,125 after 695 new cases dating back to July 13.

“Because we are not able to do a daily count of the cases we test, we do a seven-day average which gives us the real averages of the number of cases per day as we move,” he explained.

“We can see that from the middle towards the end of June, there was a steep rise. In the last one or so weeks, we have seen a decline. We only see the great picture when all the backlog, which we started clearing last week, is completed,” Dr. Kuma-Aboagye added.

Thus he said he still expects that “that the chart is not going to rise up and that it will see a downward trend.”

Infections among health workers

The Greater Accra Region is also leading the chart of the number of health workers to have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Ghana Health Service, the Greater Accra Region accounts for 588 cases out of the 2,065 health workers infected in all regions

But 536 of these have recovered and returned to work in the region, whiles three have died and 49 are still recovering.

The Ahafor Region has 24 health worker infections, the Ashanti Region has 245 health worker infections are the Bono East Region has 88 health worker infections recorded.