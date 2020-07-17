Accra based private legal practitioner and law lecturer at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Dr. Rainer Akumperigya has advised students to observe social distancing and all other COVID-19 safety protocols.

Dr. Akumperigya made the call when donated PPE to some selected schools in the Bongo District in the Upper East Region.

The gesture which forms part of his contribution to the curbing of the spread of the Coronavirus in the region is also to create awareness of strict compliance of COVID-19 Safety protocols.

Dr. Akumperigya during the donation also urged students to take their studies seriously.



Some of the items donated include 1,570 nose masks, several gallons of liquid soap and 18 Veronica bucks.

The beneficiary schools are Zorko SHS, Gowrie SHS and Bongo SHS.

A number of nose masks were also distributed to selected persons within some communities.