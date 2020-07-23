Government has reduced the Communication Service Tax (CST) from 9 percent to 5 percent.

This is to last for six months, according to the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.

The Finance Minister said this on Thursday, July 23, 2020, when he presented the mid-year budget review in Parliament.

“In the short term, we will reduce the CST from 9% to 5% to reduce the cost of communication services to the consumer as more and more people work remotely and utilize online services.”

“We will count on the Telcos to match this reduction in the CST by reducing their tariffs. This is important for our youth, entrepreneurs, and the burgeoning FINTEC industry,” he added.