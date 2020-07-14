Government is setting up additional COVID-19 treatment centres at yet to be completed hospital facilities in the Ashanti Region.

This is to ease pressure on already existing treatment centres which are getting choked following the rising COVID-19 cases in the region.

The centres that are being set up at the Bekwai, Fomena and Sewua hospital project sites according to government is part of plans to address future and further emergencies.

Speaking to the media, Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang said they are hopeful the centres will be ready in a fortnight.

“We went to see Bekwai. It is a project that we started sometime last year, we wanted to complete this hospital in Bekwai and some places are such that we can quickly turn them into treatment centres temporarily until we get our own treatment centre somewhere else.”

Recently, health officials in the Ashanti Region disclosed that treatment facilities in the region had become full, a development that is making case management difficult.

The Director-General of the Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye last week noted that, “The upgrade in Kumasi South will be ready this weekend. They have expanded to move to about 30 beds from 18 beds, and then also adding some eight ICU beds in Kumasi. That is ongoing. Within the week, we are also looking at the centre at Toase; the one donated by Dr, Frimpong Boateng, will be ready. Currently, the staff who will be managing the place are in training and we hope that we’ll also have catering services. Once those things are ready, we’ll move in there and start.”

The Ashanti Region has consistently been the second region to record high COVID-19 infections after the Greater Accra Region. The region currently has more than 5,000 cases.