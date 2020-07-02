Coronavirus cases within the Greater Accra Region have crossed the 10,000 mark.

The Greater Accra Region, with a population of over five million, accounts for more than half of the total Coronavirus cases in Ghana.

Data from the Ghana Health Service show that a total of 18,134 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Ghana as of July 1, 2020.

Per the number, 10,087 cases are from Greater Accra.

Ghana has consistently been recording triple-digit infections ever since the Government started easing the Coronavirus-induced restrictions.

The Ashanti Region has also consistently been the second Region to record high infections apart from the Greater Accra Region. The Ashanti Region currently has 3,676 cases.

Although during the initial stages of the pandemic in Ghana, Eastern had the third-highest infection rate, the Western and Central Regions have overtaken Eastern Region in the trend.

Western and Central Regions currently have 1,556 and 973 cases respectively.

Eastern follows closely with 668 cases.

The North East Region has the lowest number of COVID-19 cases. The Region’s case count stands at six.

Recoveries/Discharge policy and matters arising

The country has in recent times recorded high COVID-19 recoveries following the review of discharge protocols.

13,550 persons who tested positive for the virus in Ghana have discharged. According to the Ghana Health Service, such persons are deemed “clinically recovered.”

The total death count also stands at 117.

The active COVID-19 cases in the country stand at 4,467.

Below is the regional case count:

Greater Accra Region – 10,087

Ashanti Region – 3,676

Western Region – 1,556

Central Region – 973

Eastern Region – 668

Volta Region – 346

Upper East Region – 274

Northern Region – 137

Oti Region – 112

Western North Region – 102

Bono East Region – 89

Savannah Region – 42

Upper West Region – 40

Bono Region – 18

Ahafo Region – 8

North East Region – 6