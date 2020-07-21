The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has called for the immediate closure of shops owned by foreign traders operating illegally at Circle in Accra.

According to GUTA, most of the foreigners operating in Ghana’s retail sector have blatantly refused to close their shops despite not meeting the requirement to operate in Ghana.

In a statement signed by the President of GUTA, Dr. Joseph Obeng, the group warned that the authorities will have themselves to blame if tensions rise as a result of the non-closure of these foreign shops.

“It has come to our notice that the illegal foreign retail traders at Circle have blatantly refused to close their shops after the committee on Foreign Retail Trade in the country had opened for inspection of their documents and ordered them to close the shops.”

“We hereby want the authorities and the general public to note that these recalcitrant foreigners have taken the laws of our country into their own hands with impunity while the authorities look on unconcerned,” the statement read.

There has been a trade war between Ghanaian traders and their foreign counterparts, especially Nigerian traders over the involvement of the latter in retail business in Ghanaian markets.

This has led to the closure of some Nigerian shops in Accra and Kumasi.

Clashes between Ghanaian and Nigerian traders have led to the destruction of some properties of Nigerian traders.

The Ghana Union of Traders Association blamed the country’s weak institutions and lack of enforcement of laws against the illegal activities of foreigners.

The government has given indications that it is trying to approach the situation with tact to ensure that the relationship between the two countries is not marred but GUTA believes that government is not serving their interest.

GUTA has been urged to sue the government over the non-enforcement of laws that bar foreigners from operating in Ghana’s retail space.