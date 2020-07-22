The Christian Council of Ghana has taken a swipe at the Member of Parliament (MP) for Awutu Senya East, Mavis Hawa Koomson over what it says was her violent firing of gunshots at a registration centre in the ongoing voter registration exercise.

According to the Council, the Electoral Commission (EC) and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) must immediately launch an investigation into Hawa Koomson’s action together with other violent cases reported during the mass registration exercise.

A statement from the Eminent Persons Group of Religious Leaders under the Christian Council said these pockets of violence characterizing Ghana’s electioneering season is a major source of worry.

According to the Eminent Persons Group, such actions have the propensity of throwing the country into a state of electoral turmoil.

The statement signed by Rt. Rev. Prof. J.O.Y. Mante, Chairman of the Group in no uncertain terms slammed Hawa Koomson who doubles as the Minister for Special Development Initiatives for her recklessness, adding that persons who conducted themselves in such dangerous activities should not be countenanced by our state security.

“The admission of the State Minister, herself, even though contrary to several eyewitness accounts, there were some other armed persons present with her who fired the shots. Such high-profile incidents should not be countenanced by our State Security. Acts or threats of coercion, intimidation or physical harm perpetrated to affect the electoral process, all in the context of electoral competition, should have no place in these worrying times with COVID-19 hanging over us.”

The statement also noted that “violence by powerful incumbents like the Minister should be totally condemned by all well-meaning Ghanaians. Addressing the current situation involving Hawa Koomson will assure confidence and trust in our society and the security ahead of the 2020 elections. Pre-election violence itself can damage the credibility of elections as much as flawed elections may spark violence.”

Other proposals

State authorities like the National Commission for Civic Education, the National Media Commission and other civil society organizations and observer groups have been encouraged to monitor and ensure peaceful participation in the registration process to clamp down on these unacceptable practices.

The Council also tasked the Electoral Commission to “develop a fraud-prevention strategy” in order not to undermine election effectiveness and promote confidence in the electoral procedures.

“We call on the security services to remain impartial and exercise restraint in responding to the public errs. We urge all Ghanaians, especially the political parties to reject violence and avoid using inflammatory language, but rather use peaceful and legal means to challenge results and outcomes,” the Christian Council advised.

Already, the National Peace Council has also called on Mavis Hawa Koomson to resign over the matter.

Chairman of the Council, Rev. Emmanuel Asante, said if she fails to step down, the President must terminate her appointment.

The Peace Council Chairman also urged Parliament to take an interest in how the matter unravelled.

“The privileges committee must take this seriously because she had brought the name of Parliament into disrepute,” he remarked.

Click here for the full statement from the Christian Council of Ghana