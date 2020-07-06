Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman has accepted the nomination as the running mate for John Dramani Mahama for the 2020 general elections on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The newly appointed running mate in a statement expressed her readiness to support the party’s flagbearer to win the 2020 elections.

The presidential candidate of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama named the former Minister of Education today, July 6, 2020, in Accra.

In a statement, Professor Opoku-Agyemang indicated that she was delighted to accept the nomination following the overwhelming endorsement by the rank and file of the party.

“It is with deep honour and a high sense of gratitude that I convey my acceptance of the nomination by H.E. John Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer and Leader of the great National Democratic Congress (NDC) to be his Running Mate for the December 7, 2020 election. I am humbled by the overwhelming endorsement my nomination has received from the Founder of the NDC, H.E. Jerry John Rawlings, the Council of Elders, the National Executive Committee and the rank and file of our party, as well as the general public.”

She further noted that she considers her nomination as a big win for all women in the country.

“This historic nomination is not a personal achievement but victory for inclusive and participatory democracy, which enhances the credentials of our country and recognizes the towering role women have played over the ages to achieve the progress we have made.”

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang also pledged to give off her best in capturing the presidential seat for the NDC.

“I have worked with H,E. John Dramani Mahama closely and I know he is a man of vision, a leader you can trust, a public servant of integrity and a courageous leader who makes the right decisions in the national interest at all times. I pledge to diligently apply myself and dedicate all the energy and intellect I can muster to ensure a resounding victory for the NDC and for our country, Ghana. So help me God.”

John Mahama and Prof. Naana Opoku Agyemang will be seeking to snatch power from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia in the December polls.

Kindly click to read Prof. Opoku-Agyemang’s full acceptance statement