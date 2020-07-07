India’s death count due to COVID-19 crossed 20,000 on Tuesday with 467 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, total cases in the country have reached 719,665.

Over the past day, 22,252 new cases were reported.

Indian Council for Medical Research has tested more than 10 million samples so far.

The capital of Delhi has become the third state to register over 100,000 coronavirus cases in the country after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Maharashtra has over 200,000 cases and Tamil Nadu has over 111,000 cases.