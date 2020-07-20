The General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu on Sunday, July 19, 2020, toured some registration centres in the Eastern Region to observe the ongoing voter registration exercise.

The tour took him to the Akuapem North constituency where he visited the Presby primary registration centre, Presby JHS registration centre and Temporary Booth registration centres in Amanakrom, and then the Methodist primary school registration centre in Titu.

He ended his tour of the constituency at the Otubromu registration centre in Mampong.

He proceeded to the Okere Constituency and visited the Aseseso Methodist primary registration centre, then to an EC gazetted Nifa SHS registration centre, Methodist Chapel Square 1 and 2 registration centres in Adukrom.

His next stop was the Yilo Krobo Constituency where he visited the Social centre, the Mennonite Church registration centre and the Sawer registration centre.

He also went to Lower Manya Krobo and toured Kodjonya Presby primary 1 and 2 centres at Odumase Krobo and the Accra Station 1 and 2 registration centres in Odumase.

The NPP chief scribe ended his Eastern regional tour in the Asougyaman Constituency visiting a number of registration centres including Osiabura L/A registration centre, Presby primary registration centre and Asikuma Clinic registration centre in Asikuma.

He donated sanitizers and face masks to all the registration centres he visited to augment the supplies made by the EC to its personnel and registrants.

Speaking to some journalists, John Boadu expressed satisfaction at the conduct of the exercise in the region including the level of compliance to COVID-19 health protocols.

He was accompanied by Maame Yaa Aboagye and Yaw Preko both of whom are Deputy National Communications Directors of the party as well as some Eastern Regional executives of the NPP led by Umar Bodinga, the Regional First Vice Chairman.