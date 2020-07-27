The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is hopeful that its choice of running mate for the 2020 election makes it easier for it to recapture power from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming December 7 polls.

At the official outdooring of Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as running mate for the party’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo indicated the party’s strategy of gender inclusiveness will help boost its fortunes in the elections.

Ofosu Ampofo who listed the many women appointees under the NDC’s reign said the John and Jane pair is the best composition to better handle the future of the country.

“However fortifying is the fact that the elaborate arrangements put in place by the party and organizers of this programme will afford a considerable number of our compatriots to appreciate who in our collective wisdom, very much qualifies to occupy the high office of Vice-Presiden of the Republic of Ghana.”

“The NDC party is optimistic that the John and Jane ticket is a winning pair of hand. The safest pair of hand that we can entrust the future of this country into. The rescue mission continues and we shall not go back until victory becomes ours.”

According to the NDC, the fulcrum of Ghana’s socio-economic development revolves around the candidates the party is presenting for the next general elections.

He further touted the credentials of Prof. Opoku-Agyemang and what she is bringing on board, insisting that her stellar performance in the past is more than enough to prove to Ghanaians that she will deliver on her mandate when given the nod.

“Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang comes with her own sterling accomplishment and in the several years that she has been in public service, many of our country men and women can attest to her efficiency and effectiveness, her broad and deep knowledge on the affairs of society, the total command of the language that inspires, binds assures and reassures, and a langue that uplifts to ensure that we achieve beyond the ordinary. In addition, she is a woman of integrity and one that I can say without any fear of contradiction is that she is totally worthy of the role that our eminent flagbearer and the party have assisted to her.”

Mr. Ampofo finally indicated that the party’s decision for the John Mahama and Naana Opoku-Agyemang is a bold step for the country’s democratic gains.

“In the NDC, men and women do not only complement each other. But given the opportunity, women can do as much as men in achieving progress for this country. It is in the light of this that according to Article 43 of the party’s constitution that revered council of elders and the national executive committee overwhelming endorsement the selection of the woman that our politically astute flagbearer to enter the seat of government with to exhibit the life-transformation agenda of the NDC and the rescue mission. Indeed, Ghana deserves better,” he indicated.