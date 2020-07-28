The Savannah Regional Police Command has arrested the Chief of Kafaba, Zackaria Yahaya, over the lynching of 90-year-old Akua Denteh.

According to the regional commander, DCOP Enock Adutwum Bediako, the chief was picked up around 10:00 am and sent to the Salaga police station for interrogation.

“We are interrogating him to know the side of his story and after that, we will see the outcome,” he told Citi News.

“Apart from him no arrests have been made but with the arrest of the chief, I know he will assist police for us to get the other suspects,” DCOP Bediako said.

There had been calls for the arrest of the chief by the family of the victim.

The family maintains that the chief had some knowledge of the activities of the soothsayer who singled Akua Denteh out with witchcraft claims.

The soothsayer is wanted by police, alongside two others.

Experts from the National Police headquarters were deployed to the Savannah Region to hunt down the perpetrators of the incident.

The police have placed a bounty of GHS2,000 on the perpetrators.

The incident was captured on camera and went viral sparking public outrage.