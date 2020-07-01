The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Ketu South, Elliot Edem Agbenorwu says the resolve by some Assembly Members to walk out of an assembly session was politically motivated.

According to him, the members came to the meeting with a pre-meditated plan to disrupt proceedings.

One of the assemblymen who staged the walkout, Seth Abelia earlier told Citi News their action was informed by the refusal of the assembly to discuss the deployment of military personnel to the area.

But the MCE, Elliot Edem Agbenorwu in a Citi News interview said the walkout was politically motivated.

“A section of the assembly members numbering about eleven left and these assembly members who left are all members of the NDC. From the very beginning, I can see clearly it looks like there was an agenda set before they coming to the meeting because whatever one person said, the other supports.”

Background

A meeting for Assembly Members in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region ended inconclusively following a near fisticuff on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

The meeting was convened to discuss a committee report on the municipality’s development, justice, and security.

During proceedings, it emerged that, the recent deployment of military officers to the area was missing in the report of which the perceived pro-NDC assembly members requested for an explanation.

The Assembly Members say they were seeking the rationale for the presence of the military in the area as well as the cost involved.

During the discussion, one Wilfred Dakunya of the Akame Electoral area stood up to speak at a time he had not been called.

This compelled another member, Richard Nyavi who was already on the floor to order Mr. Dakunya to resume his seat over the alleged inappropriate interjection.

But this angered Wilfred Dakunya who allegedly slapped Richard Nyavi later, according to reports.

Meanwhile, the aggrieved assembly members have expressed their commitment to attend any re-scheduled meeting.

