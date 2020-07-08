There’s agitation at the Kings University College, a private tertiary institution located within Weija in Accra, over students’ inability to access an online portal to write their end-of-semester exams.

According to the students, they were made to pay 75 percent of their fees before they were allowed to write their mid-semester exams and 100 percent of the semester fees before the end-of-semester exams.

Although they complied with both, they had concerns about the absence of proper tuition since the school was shut down in March owing to COVID-19.

The aggrieved students, speaking to Citi News, bemoaned the introduction of extra fees and the move by the school management to deny students who did not pay such fees from writing examinations.

“Exam is ongoing as we speak but most of the students are denied access to the portal to get access to the questions to do whatever we want to do. In my department, only two people have access to the portal,” one student said.

“Money is very hard to come by. I am a teacher in a private school but I have lost my job because of the pandemic but I still pay GHS 2,500 as school fees and they are asking me to pay GHS 275 for acceleration. And that if I don’t pay that GHS 275, I will be denied access to the platform to enable me to write my end of semester exams. This doesn’t make sense to me; a lot of students are facing a similar situation. A lot of students have lost their jobs.”

“I have never heard of the payment of something called acceleration fees so they should take it off and allow us to write the exams. We can pay the fees after the semester ends because definitely, we cannot leave the school without paying the money. But now things are hard, looking at what COVID has done, everybody is struggling but all that the school is interested in is money.”

Meanwhile, management of the school is yet to comments on the matter.