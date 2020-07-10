The Koforidua Technical University in the Eastern Region is set to begin a four-year B-Tech programme in Welding and Fabrication.

The new programme is set to commence in the 2021 academic year.

It has been described as a game-changer by the school’s management.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor David Kofi Assuman, told Citi News: “We are hoping to start in 2021 and luckily we have taken delivery of all the equipment we will require to train them properly”.

“Most at times, people see welding as business which is done on the roadside but we want to tell them we are doing a degree programme on that in KTU,” he added.

He further explained that “this is part of our niche area that mechatronics so welding and fabrication and mechatronics and we want students to come and enrol because it has a lot of future.”

A boost for 1D1F

Professor Assuman, who expressed gratitude for the equipment, indicated that the four-year program will produce technical people to support the one district one factory programme.

“We need a lot of these people to be able to make it a success because all the factories require some machinery and equipment and you need these specially trained guys to put them together and that is why we are going to run this degree program to support the industrialization efforts of the country.”

Expatriate welders will be a thing of the past

Dr Frank Dwomoh, the Dean of the Faculty of Engineering at the University, who also spoke to Citi News, indicated that the trend of recruiting expatriate welders to work in the oil and gas industry will be a thing of the past.

“We have been hearing that Ghana has been recruiting foreigners to work in the oil and the extractive industry which should not be.”